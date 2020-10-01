Los Angeles Lakers cruise in Game 1 of NBA Finals, defeat Miami Heat, 116-98

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Los Angeles Lakers waited 10 years to return to the NBA Finals, but didn’t hesitate to take control against the Miami Heat.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, LeBron James was just an assist short of a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and the Lakers cruised to a 116-98 win in Game 1.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points.

The Heat led by 13 points in the first quarter, but the Lakers took control of the game in the second quarter and led 65-48 at the half.

The lead got as large as 32 points in the second half.

Game 2 is Friday night on ABC 8 at 9 p.m.