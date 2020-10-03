Los Angeles Lakers take 2-0 series lead over Miami Heat, 124-114

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Los Angeles Lakers held off the undermanned Miami Heat, 124-114, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to take a 2-0 series lead.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Davis was just behind with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lakers led 29-23 after one quarter and 68-54 at the half, but the Heat made a push, getting within 10 points at 103-93 after three quarters.

Minus the injured Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, the Heat were led by 25 points from Jimmy Butler and 24 points from backup Kelly Olynyk.

Game 3 will air on ABC on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.