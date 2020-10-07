Los Angeles Lakers take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals, beat Miami Heat by 6 points

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) high-fives Anthony Davis during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Los Angeles Lakers finally created some separation from the Miami Heat late, winning a pivotal Game 4 by a final score of 102-96.

LeBron James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight rebounds to lead the Lakers, who can close out the series on Friday night on ABC 8 at 9 p.m.

Anthony Davis added 22 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks for Los Angeles.

Jimmy Butler almost had a triple-double for Miami in the loss, putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.