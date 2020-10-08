Los Angeles Lakers try to finish off Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals on ABC 8

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23), left, takes the ball as Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) winces during Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Adebayo had to leave the game with a left shoulder strain. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Los Angeles Lakers take a commanding 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight on ABC 8.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 4 on Tuesday night, 102-96.

LeBron James scored 28 points to go with 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis was close behind with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Los Angeles.

Jimmy Butler, who scored 40 points in the Heat’s Game 3 victory, put in 22 to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists in Tuesday’s loss.

Los Angeles last won a championship in 2010, led by Kobe Bryant. They will wear the “Black Mamba” jerseys designed by Bryant in tonight’s game.

Pre-game coverage starts at 8:30 p.m. and the game tips at 9 p.m.