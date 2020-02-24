Losing streak has VCU searching for answers

RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams reacts to a call in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Stuart C. Siegel Center on February 18, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Friday loss to Saint Louis dropped VCU to 17-10 (7-7 A-10) on the season with just 4 games to play.

“I’m not sitting around crying,” said head coach Mike Rhoades. “I’m not sitting around complaining. I’m not sitting around making excuses because that continues to get you beat.”

VCU has seen their losses pile up over the last few weeks and their 4 game losing streak is the longest for the program since early 2000.

“This is not what we or all of us expected,” added Rhoades. “But it is what it is. You can’t erase it.”

Next on VCU’s schedule is a Wednesday trip to UMass, followed by 2 home games before closing out the regular season on the road. However time is running out to find their footing before the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

“We get a win and that helps a little bit. Let’s build on a win and go from there,” said Rhoades. “Now is it hard to win right now? Heck yeah. But nobody feels sorry for us. The rest of the league sure doesn’t feel sorry for VCU. So we got to push through it.”

Complicating things right now are also injuries. Marcus Evans (knee) has experienced limited playing time and missed games, so getting him back to 100 percent is the goal.

“We need to get him better. He’s been trying. He’s been rehabbing to get back on the court for each game,” said Rhoades on Evans. “But then in the game it’s just he’s having trouble pushing off. He’s having trouble changing direction.”