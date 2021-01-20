Love, Bacot lead Tar Heels past Wake Forest

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) secures a loose ball from College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Freshman guard Caleb Love scored a career-high 20 points, while junior forward Armando Bacot turned in an efficient performance in North Carolina’s 80-73 win over Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons went into the halftime break up by two points, but it was a strong second half effort and UNC’s willingness to get to the free throw line that helped them prevail, keeping Wake Forest winless in conference play.

The Tar Heels converted 18 of its 25 free throw attempts, nearly topping a season high in free throws made for the team.

Love and Bacot were particularly efficient from the field. Love’s 20 points came on 7 made shots out of 12, while Bacot was 8-for-10 from the field for 18 points and pulled down six rebounds. Love also chipped in two of the Tar Heels’ three made shots from the arc.

The Deacs’ got 27 points a piece from juniors Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson.

UNC has won four of its last five games and will meet crosstown rival N.C. State for their second meeting on Saturday, barring any cancellations. The Wolfpack defeated the Tar Heels back in December 79-76.