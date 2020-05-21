LPGA golfer Brittany Lang reflects on new baby, growing up in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Brittany Lang has spent her whole life focused on the game of golf.

Now the LPGA player and 2016 U.S. Women’s Open champion has a different priority: Her new baby Shay, who was born in January.

“Instantly, they change your life for the better,” Lang said. “It’s amazing how they enrich it. It’s a lot of work, but it’s super rewarding. I’m so thankful to have this time to not have to travel right now.”

Lang was born in Richmond and had most of her formative golf experiences here, mostly at Brandermill Country Club.

“Brandermill was a great club,” Lang said. “We had a lot of nice friends and it was just a great place to start your life and start your foundation with golf.”

She recalls her first time playing the sport.

“I remember going to the driving range with my dad, I was about 8, maybe 9, and I just remember he gave me a bucket of balls and a 7 iron and told me to hit it at an electrical box.”

Lang plans to play in the Texas Open in early June, which is a professional event not affiliated with the LPGA Tour.

The Tour’s goal is to resume in mid-July.