LSU defeats Oklahoma to win Peach Bowl, advance to national championship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Devonta Lee #5 of the LSU Tigers and teammates celebrate an interception over the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday.

The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners (12-2) with a first half for the ages.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers receives the S. Truett Cathy Most Outstanding Player trophy after winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs – which all came before the bands hit the field for the halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end for four of those scoring plays, also tying a bowl record.