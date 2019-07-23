Magnolia Green hosts Redskins River City Golf Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an interview before Tuesday’s River City Golf Classic at Magnolia Green Golf Club, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he is looking forward to the unique challenge of training camp.

“Well, I think every year is different,” Gruden said. “We have different players, different ways to attack on offense and defense and I think this group is coming together the way we foresee it. We have healthy guys here. We expect great things from this football team. Always have and always will.”

Players report Wednesday and practice begins on Thursday, but it’s unlikely that All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams will be there. Williams, who has two years left on his contract, wants a raise and did not attend the team’s OTA workouts.

Gruden is optimistic.

“I think there is a business side of football that is always going to be there. There are trades, there are cuts, there’s pull-outs, there are other things that happen,” Gruden said. “You have to adjust as a coach and we will adjust on a need basis however we have to so I am not really worried about it. I expect to see Trent tomorrow, so I am fired up to see him, see how he is doing and get him ready to go.”