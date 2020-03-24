Manchester alum, 2000 Olympian Rada Owen reacts to Olympics delay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Tokyo Olympics are on hold for a year, and 2000 Olympian and Manchester High alum Rada Owen thinks that is the correct call.

But she knows that is going to alter the landscape in the pool for sure.

“There are some swimmers who have had a standout year and that can totally change in a year. So swimmers who are hot right now and pegged to make the Olympic team, give them another year and they might not.

“And it also goes the same way. Somebody that may just be starting to nip away at the top spots, give them another year and who knows what they will accomplish. I think it is going to change a lot of things but it was the right thing to do.”

Owen placed 16th in the 200 meter freestyle at the Sydney Games, the second-best finish by an American in the event.

She was a six-time SEC champion at Auburn and was named the Virginia Female Swimmer of the Year while at Manchester. She currently lives in California, but still visits Richmond frequently.