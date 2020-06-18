Manchester alum Adams breaking new ground on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As a sophomore at Manchester High School, Casey Adams was nearly paralyzed in a football game.

After the injury, Adams was unable to play contact sports, so he had to find a new path.

“I had to really re-create my identity and it led me to self-development and social media marketing and really just pursuing a career around social media and the opportunities that are available to us today,” Adams said. “It was during this time frame where I really just started learning about advertising and marketing and networking and it really inspired me.”

Now, Adams, who is just 19 years old, is an entrepreneur, speaker, author and podcast host, followed by over 218,000 people on Instagram.

He’s interviewed the likes of Larry King, Rick Ross and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta on his podcast, Rise of the Young.