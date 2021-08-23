Manchester alum Casey Adams launches MediaKits.com

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Casey Adams’ promising athletic career at Manchester was derailed by injury, but he channeled his competition energies into business and learning about successful people.

Now, Adams is the co-founder of MediaKits.com, a company that aims to make it quick and easy for athletes and creators to market themselves to brands.

The process started with a question.

“Why isn’t there a way for creators, for athletes, for podcasters to build a media kit that uses real-time data, that never gets outdated and that’s easily shareable through a link? And that’s when MediaKits and the idea was born,” Adams said.

With the NCAA allowing its athletics to profit from their name, image and likeness, Adams says his company is perfectly placed to take advantage.

“These athletes are now business owners. They need to do brand deals. They can monetize their brand exactly how an influencer on social media monetizes their brand, so our whole goal was, how can we build the best tool for athletes?” Adams said. “All the the top NCAA athletes, they have social media followings and brands want to pay to be in front of those eyeballs.”