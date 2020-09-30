Marlins take Game 1 from Cubs, 5-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Miami Marlins did all of their damage in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a pair of home runs and putting five runs on the board to beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-1, in Game 1 of their best-of-three National League Wild Card series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went up 1-0 on Ian Happ’s solo home run in the fifth inning, but Corey Dickerson’s three-run blast gave the Marlins the lead for good.

Jesus Aguilar followed with a two-run shot to back 6 2/3 strong innings from Sandy Alcantara.

Alcantara and three relievers combined to limit the Cubs to a run on four hits.

Game 2 is on Thursday at 2 p.m. on ABC 8.