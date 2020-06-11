Martin Truex Jr. continues Virginia dominance

Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) come through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Martin Truex Jr. picked up his fourth straight NASCAR Cup Series win in the state of Virginia, winning the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night.

Truex Jr. swept both races at Richmond last year and added on to a fall win at Martinsville last year.

Ryan Blaney was second, nearly five seconds behind Truex Jr.

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott continued a strong stretch of racing to round out the top five.

Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin placed 24th in his home state.

It was the first Cup Series race under the lights at Martinsville and also the first mid-week event at NASCAR’s oldest track.