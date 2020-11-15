Skip to content
WRIC ABC 8News
Richmond
50°
Richmond
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Virginia News
What’s Trending?
Crime
Sign up for email news alerts
Virginia Elections & Politics
Capitol Connection
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Business
Coronavirus
U.S. and World
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weird News
BestReviews
Press Releases
WEATHER
Today’s Outlook
VIPIR Virginia Weather Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Temperatures in Virginia
Richmond Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Alerts
Sign up for StormTracker8 weather alerts
THE MASTERS
TRAFFIC
WATCH
Watch ABC 8News Live
Watch Live Events
Watch All Videos
TV Listings
Children’s Programming
COMMUNITY
Events Calendar
Positively Richmond
Travel Virginia and the Southeast
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
804 EXPERTS
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Junk Removal Expert
Long-Term Care Planning Expert
Medicare Coverage Expert
Vascular Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
CONTESTS
Brambly Park Sweepstakes
Gaylord National Spring Sweepstakes
WRIC Basketball Challenge
Marcos Pizza Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
Sign up for contest email alerts
ABOUT 8NEWS
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Advertise With Us
Work for 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Regional News Partners
8News is on Alexa!
About BestReviews
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Masters Report
Monday updates from The Masters Tournament
Top The Masters Report Headlines
Friday updates from the Augusta National Women’s …
Jensen Castle plays for Augusta National Women’s …
Thursday updates from the Augusta National Women’s …
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2022 welcomes patrons
ANWA influencing young women to play golf
Round one updates from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
More The Masters Report
Tuesday practice underway at Augusta National Women’s …
Tiger back in Augusta
Phil Mickelson will not play in 2022 Masters
Golf fans on social media in awe of Masters watch
Invitations accepted to 2022 Augusta National Women’s …
Invitations accepted to 2021 Augusta National Women’s …
Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the …
Sports
South Carolina win women’s National Championship, …
Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin wins at Richmond
North Carolina defeats Duke, 81-77
2 struck by lightning leaving Yankees game
Krispy Kreme bets doughnuts on NCAA games
NASCAR weekend: How to beat the traffic
Hope Solo arrested on DWI charge in Winston-Salem
Richmond Raceway president’s final NASCAR weekend
More Sports
Trending Stories
Man shot, killed in Shockoe Bottom
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
One person hospitalized after shooting in Southside
8News Anchor John Rogers welcomes baby boy
Woman’s car shot twice while driving on I-64
Have you seen these two fugitives?
Lawmakers return to discuss budget, gas tax holiday
SUV pulling camper flips on I-95
HRSA to stop accepting COVID-19 claims
Police ask for help in finding missing Virginia man
More Trending Stories
Local Events