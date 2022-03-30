EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Anna Davis, a 16 year-old from Spring Valley, California and playing in the final group of the day, birdied her last hole for a 70 and a tie for the lead at 2-under par. Joining her at the top of the leader board is Benedetta Moresco of Italy, a sophomore at the University of Alabama. The two share a one-shot lead over a group of three.

“I still want to win, definitely,” Davis said when asked about her expectations following her round. “But I’m not putting very high expectations on myself to — I don’t know. I’m just here to have fun.”

Anna Davis, 16, of the United States reacts to her birdie at No. 18 to finish the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tied for the lead at -2

Benedetta Moresco of Italy, a sophomore at the University of Alabama, reacts to sharing the first round lead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia on March 30, 2022.

“That’s exciting. That’s exciting,” Moresco said. “It was a good game, so I have a lot of good feelings to take to tomorrow, which is good. Yeah, I’m really excited.”

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s amateur and a junior at LSU, shot an opening round of 1-under-71 to sit one shot off the overnight lead.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Hailey Borja of the United States, a junior at the University of Michigan making her first ANWA appearance, also finished at 1-under to join the three-way tie for second place with Xiaowen Yin of China.

Hailey Borja of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Rose Zhang, the world’s top-ranked amateur, shot an opening round 76, leaving her six off of the lead.

The tournament features 70 of the top women’s amateur players from around the world, including nine of the top 10. Defending champion Tsubasa Kajitani, ranked No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is currently taking a break from the game.

Thursday’s second round tee times have been moved up to 7:30 due to expected inclement weather, though patrons will not be allowed at Champions Retreat until noon at the earliest.

After Thursday’s second round, the entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the top 30 play there on championship Saturday.

Follow live scores on the tournament’s official website here.