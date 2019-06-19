Max Scherzer suffers broken nose during bunting drill

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning during their game at Citi Field on May 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice on Tuesday.

Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan was negative.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington’s day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Nationals said Scherzer’s status — as well as the team’s pitching plan for the doubleheader — was still to be determined.

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

