McCorkle hopes to fill UVA shooting void

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Cavaliers won a national championship largely on the strength of great defense and clutch shooting.

So, after a year in which UVA made 170 3-pointers, their least since 2015, they’ve added a player that is already drawing comparisons to one player from that historic team, Kyle Guy.

Incoming freshman Carson McCorkle, who is a 6-foot-3 shooting specialist like Guy, should have no problems fitting into Tony Bennett’s offense.

“Offensively, the way I play, the way I can shoot the ball, there are some niches in that offense where I can really fit,” McCorkle said. “And on top of that, I love to win.”

McCorkle has nearly recovered from a foot injury that cost him most of his senior year at Greensboro Country Day and should be ready for his freshman year in Charlottesville.