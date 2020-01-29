Miami hangs on against Virginia Tech

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Dejan Vasiljevic scored 18 points to lead Miami to a 71-61 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes (11-9, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 22-point first-half lead and withstood a Hokies rally that got them within 63-59 on Landers Nolley’s layup with 1:01 remaining.

Vasiljevic missed the front end of a one-on-one with 52 seconds remaining, giving Virginia Tech (14-7, 5-5) an opportunity to further reduce the deficit. But Miami’s Harlond Beverly stole Wabissa Bede’s pass and converted two free throws with 42 seconds left for a 65-59 advantage. Beverly finished with 13 points.

Vasiljevic’s layup with five seconds left gave Miami a 69-61 lead. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hurricanes.

Rodney Miller finished with 11 points, including seven in a 24-2 run over a 7:30 stretch that helped Miami build a 41-19 lead in the first half. Miller’s layup with 4:04 remaining capped the surge.

Isaiah Wong added 10 points for the Hurricanes.

Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 22 points for the Hokies.

