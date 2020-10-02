Miami Marlins complete sweep of Chicago Cubs, 2-0

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Just like Game 1, the seventh inning was kind to the Miami Marlins.

Garrett Cooper hit a solo home run and Magneuris Sierra followed with an RBI single as the Marlins finished off a sweep of their National League Wild Card series at Wrigley Field, blanking the Chicago Cubs, 2-0.

Action was rained out on Thursday, but the delay to Friday didn’t affect Sixto Sanchez.

The Marlins starter threw five innings of four-hit shutout ball, striking out six batters to earn the win.

Miami’s bullpen kept the shutout going, working around a leadoff double by Jason Heyward in the ninth.

The Marlins advance to face divisional rival Atlanta on Tuesday. The remainder of the National League playoffs will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston.