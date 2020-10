FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches his team during spring training baseball practice in Jupiter, Fla. Don Mattingly returns this weekend to Yankee Stadium, where his best years as a player always ended when the regular season did. Now Mattingly is enjoying perhaps his best year as a manager, and his surprising Miami Marlins could be playoff-bound for the first time since 2003.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Things went according to plan for the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs.

Corey Dickerson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning and Jesus Aguilar followed with a two-run blast as Miami beat Chicago, 5-1.

Now, they’ll try and finish the job in Game 2.

The game starts at 2 p.m. and will air on ABC 8.