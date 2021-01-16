Miami stuns No. 16 Louisville 78-72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Miami beat No. 16 Louisville 78-72 to end an 18-game skid against ranked opponents.
Matt Cross scored 16 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.
The previous time the Hurricanes topped a ranked foe was at No. 9 UNC Chapel Hill in February of 2018.
Louisville rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit and got within 68-64 on Matt Slazinski’s three free throws with 2:21 remaining.
Cross’ 3-pointer with 1:29 left gave Miami another seven-point margin.