Michael McDowell wins Daytona 500

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Michael McDowell survived a crash on the final lap to win the Daytona 500, denying Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin a record third consecutive victory in ‘The Great American Race’. 

Joey Logano led until the final lap, but was taken out in a wreck on Turn 3.

Hamlin won the first and second stages, led for 98 of the 200 total laps and remained in front until a flock of Fords, led by Logano, passed him with 26 laps to go in the race. He unofficially finished fourth.

The race went into a lengthy delay for lightning and then rain after 15 laps and didn’t resume until after 9 p.m.

Just before the stoppage, a crash knocked out 10 drivers, including Aric Almirola, pole-winner Alex Bowman and Ryan Newman, and damaged the cars of Kurt Busch, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., among others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events