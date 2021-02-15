Michael McDowell wins Daytona 500

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Michael McDowell survived a crash on the final lap to win the Daytona 500, denying Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin a record third consecutive victory in ‘The Great American Race’.

Joey Logano led until the final lap, but was taken out in a wreck on Turn 3.

Hamlin won the first and second stages, led for 98 of the 200 total laps and remained in front until a flock of Fords, led by Logano, passed him with 26 laps to go in the race. He unofficially finished fourth.

The race went into a lengthy delay for lightning and then rain after 15 laps and didn’t resume until after 9 p.m.

Just before the stoppage, a crash knocked out 10 drivers, including Aric Almirola, pole-winner Alex Bowman and Ryan Newman, and damaged the cars of Kurt Busch, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., among others.