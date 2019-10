RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The 35th all-time meeting between Hermitage and Mills Godwin is the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week for Week 10.

Hermitage leads the all-time series, 18-16, but Mills Godwin earned its first head-to-head win since 2006 last year, taking the 14-13 final.

Mills Godwin enters with a 3-5 record, while Hermitage is 2-6.

Kickoff from Chester E. Fritz Stadium is at 7 p.m. on Friday.