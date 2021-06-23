Mills Godwin knocked out in Class 5 semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Cox Falcons scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings and added on three more in the top of the fifth to blank the Mills Godwin Eagles, 11-0, in five innings in the Class 5 baseball semifinals.

Sam Slevin was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, three runs and three RBIs for Cox.

Fenwick Trimble hit a two-run home run and Austin Irby also drove in two runs.

Michael Irby held the Eagles to four hits in five innings on the mound, striking out five.

Michael Hagin was 2-for-2 for Mills Godwin.