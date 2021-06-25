Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris earns VHSL Achievement Award, scholarship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris has been named one of 19 recipients of The Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award.

Morris earns a $1,500 scholarship after being selected as the Class 5 Male Athlete winner.

“We congratulate all these outstanding students for the hard work and perseverance it took to earn this award,” said Billy Haun, VHSL Executive Director, in a press release. “We believe that the real-life lessons they all have received from participating in VHSL activities and athletics offer insights into leadership, overcoming adversity and mutual respect that cannot be learned anywhere else. Without a doubt, they are better prepared for their futures ahead and we wish them all the best.”

Morris played soccer and kicked for the football team during his Eagles career.