Milwaukee Bucks win NBA title in 6 games behind Giannis’ 50 points

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for the ball during the first half against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (Mark J. Rebilas/Pool Photo via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game for the ages, scoring 50 points to go with 14 rebounds and five blocks as the Milwaukee Bucks won the franchise’s second title and first in 50 years, defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6, 105-98.

Milwaukee won four straight games, three at home, after losing Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix.

Khris Middleton added 17 points, Bobby Portis tallied 16 off of the bench, and Jrue Holiday just missed a triple-double with 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Chris Paul had 26 points and Devin Booker 19 in defeat for Phoenix.