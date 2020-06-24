MLB players, owners agree to begin season in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners have finally come to an agreement to begin the 2020 season.

Players will report for training on July 1 after approving the health and safety protocols proposed by the owners on Monday.

The season will be 60 games and begin on or around July 24, assuming there are no setbacks due to COVID-19.

The regular season will end on September 27 and players will be paid a 60-game amount of their season salary, about 37%.

The playoffs will remain in their normal 10-team format, but it’s expected that both leagues will use the designated hitter.