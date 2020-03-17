1  of  32
MLB teams pledge $30 million to support ballpark employees

by: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MARCH 13: A general view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Major League Baseball cancelled spring training games and has delayed opening day by at least two weeks due to COVID-19. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have been approached by representatives of all 30 clubs to help assist the thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay,” Manfred said in a statement. “Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million.”

Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay. If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.

Seattle announced the creation of a fund to support Mariners event staff.

“The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities,” Manfred said. “The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees.”

