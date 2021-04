CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Monacan Chiefs took on the Patrick Henry Patriots in Saturday’s Region 4B semifinal playoff game after thunderstorms postponed the game on Friday night.

The Chiefs took a commanding 21-7 lead by halftime and the Patriots fought hard but were unable to overturn the lead in the second half.

Monacan takes it 28-19 and advances to the Region 4B championship game.