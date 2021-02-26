Monacan earns largest win over Manchester since 2002, 27-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monacan Chiefs built a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter, then added a pair of scores in the second half, picking up a 27-6 road win over the Manchester Lancers.

Elijah McLeod gave Monacan a 6-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, then a fumble set up Keyshawn Jefferson’s 30-yard TD run.

Manchester got on the board courtesy of a 3-yard Ramon Brown rush late in the first quarter.

The Chiefs put the game out of reach on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Hensley to Kyjuan Pettis in the third quarter and the same combination from 23 yards away in the fourth quarter.

Manchester (0-1) travels to Powhatan next Friday for a 7 p.m. game, while Monacan (1-0) plays its home opener on the same night against L.C. Bird at 7:30 p.m.