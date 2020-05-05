Monacan’s Megan Walker preparing for WNBA rookie season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After being selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft, Monacan’s Megan Walker is preparing for the moment she’s been waiting for her whole life: The chance to play professional basketball.

Walker, who was picked ninth overall by the New York Liberty, entered the draft after a breakout junior season at Connecticut.

She was named a first-team All-American after averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for one of the nation’s most successful programs, boosting her stats after putting in 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

She is one of only three UConn players ever to turn pro early.

Walker won three state titles while at Monacan and has advice for young players looking to follow in her footsteps.

“Anything is possible. If you have a dream, stick to it. But it is going to take a lot of work and dedication,” Walker said. “I feel like along the way if you have the right mentors, the right people around you, anything is possible.”