Monitoring conditions among keys to river safety before hitting the water

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Enjoying the James River is something a lot of people take advantage of when the conditions are right. But just because others are out on the water doesn’t mean it is safe for everyone.

Proper knowledge and training goes a long way in making the river a great experience, and there’s nothing wrong with coming back another day if you don’t feel safe.

Patrick Griffin of RVA Paddlesports has seen his fair share of good and bad conditions, which is why his company monitors river height and the weather ion a daily basis before heading out.

“It’s really important for anyone going anywhere to check what’s going on in their own localities,” said Griffin. “Above five feet (of water), a life jacket is required by law for all boaters. And that means actually wearing your life jacket. Then above nine feet is basically the action stage, or high water.”

Life jackets are important and if you are going out on the water, pay attention to where dams are located.

“Water pours over the man-made feature and is boxed by either side or channel of the river,” added Griffin. “There’s no exit point for that water, it’s just circulating. So they are known as drowning machines.”

Proper footwear, sun protection and hydration are also things Griffin says people should focus on. “It’s really no different than you would go to the pool,” said Griffin.

RVA Paddlesports is currently taking people out on the river while keeping groups small, sanitizing and monitoring the health of both employees and customers.

Business was initially shut down because of COVID-19, but resumed when equipment rentals came in and Phase One began in Richmond.