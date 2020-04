RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Monacan alum Megan Walker was selected ninth overall by the New York Liberty in Friday night’s WNBA Draft.

Walker declared early for the draft after her junior season at Connecticut. She averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Huskies and was named an All-American by the AP and USBWA.

She scored 2,062 points in her career at Monacan and was named the Virginia state player of the year three times, winning three Class 4A state titles.