Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway Signs Deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — In a strategic multi-year agreement, Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway and the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience (RWRE) have announced a deal that that will enhance existing race programs and expand entertainment offerings at the Radford, VA motorsports venue.

Under the agreement, which includes a multi-year lease, RWRE will assume control of venue operations, with Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway becoming the home track of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience and its companion companies, which includes the acclaimed Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience.

“Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway is one of the finest grassroots motorsports facilities in the nation. We’re excited to confirm a full schedule of racing and could not have picked a better home track for The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience and Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience,” said Rusty Wallace. “The opportunity to call this amazing short track home for our more advanced programs has us primed for 2021 today. I can’t wait to get up there in the Spring.”

“This is an exciting time for the future of Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway,” said David Hagan, owner of Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway. “The vision offered by RWRE ensures that the venue will continue to build on its rich past and remain a leading motorsports destination for years to come.”

Mark Ebert, President and CEO of RWRE, added, “We want to thank David Hagan and the staff of Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway for welcoming us with open arms. From the traditional events already in place to the entertainment opportunities only RWRE can provide, we believe there is tremendous potential for growth here and we are ready for action this spring. We can’t wait to combine the amazing facility at Motor Mile with a full slate of racing on the oval and

dragstrip plus the interactive opportunities for the fans to get behind the wheel of a NASCAR style Late Model, rear engine dragster or into one of our racing go-karts. Motor Mile will truly be a one of a kind motorsports facility.”

RWRE is the largest racing school in the country, offering NASCAR-style driving experiences at over 80 tracks in the United States and Canada. Founded in 2005, the North Carolina based company boasts a diverse collection of driving schools.

Motor Mile Speedway will be celebrating its thirty-first anniversary as a NASCAR-sanctioned short track in 2020. In 31 seasons, Motor Mile Speedway has crowned 15 different NASCAR Late Model track champions, and has been the home track of two NASCAR Home Tracks national champions on six different occasions: Philip Morris (2006, ’08,’09) and Lee Pulliam (2012, ’13, ‘15).

Motor Mile Dragway has showcased high-speed drag racing action since 2004. In its brief history Motor Mile Dragway has spawned several successful careers, most notably that of 2011-14 NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan. The 1/8 mile dragway hosts a variety of seasonal motorsports events, including its wildly popular “Friday Night Fury” program.

