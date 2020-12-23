CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary 76-40.
The Cavaliers were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went nearly 8 minutes without scoring.
Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe, which lost their 12th straight in the series.
LATEST HEADLINES
- No, the tunnel isn’t leaking: Fan sensor malfunction causes water in Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday
- Murphy’s 15, defense pace No. 16 Virginia past Tribe, 76-40
- Liberty’s Offense Shines in Win Over Alcorn State
- Virginia Democrats are backing off a ban on the new sale of assault weapons (at least for now)
- Report outlines racial disparities in how Virginia’s families are getting by during the pandemic