Murphy’s 15, defense pace No. 16 Virginia past Tribe, 76-40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary 76-40.

The Cavaliers were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went nearly 8 minutes without scoring.

Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe, which lost their 12th straight in the series.