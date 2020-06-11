Myke Metzger: MMA well-suited to ride out COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Sports have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but mixed martial arts (MMA) has adjusted better and faster than most.
MMA’s relatively limited numbers allow for simple testing, unlike team sports like baseball, basketball, and hockey, according to Myke Metzger of Richmond-based Stoqd Marketing.
“A lot of these sports have multiple players. You are talking about a couple of dozen people on a field or on a court that are playing together, so the risk is a little bit higher,” Metzger said. “MMA is really one-on-one. Now, of course you have the supporting people around them like coaches and doctors and trainers…but you are really just talking about testing two athletes.”
The sport continues to grow in popularity and Metzger thinks that MMA adopting its own rules, instead of modifying boxing regulations, could be the next step.
“We don’t know when this would happen, but eventually, I think a lot of people in the industry would like to see a change,” Metzger said. “It could be a couple of years. It could be five or 10 years.”