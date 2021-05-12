Naomi Sadler commits to Randolph-Macon for softball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Naomi Sadler’s been working hard for this day.

“I started tee ball when I was like 3 years old and I have been playing travel softball since I was 7 or 8 years old,” Naomi said. “I have always enjoyed other sports but softball has always been what I loved the most.”

She’ll get to keep doing what she loves, signing with the Randolph-Macon softball program on Wednesday.

“I have just always had a love for it and will always have a love for it and I am so excited to be able to continue that love the next four years at Randolph Macon,” Naomi said.

Her father, former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, is rightfully proud.

“This is a culmination of many, many years of hard work and back-and-forth trips to ball games, day and night. A lot of school ball, a lot of travel ball and, most importantly, a lot of hard work by Naomi to get to this point,” Hermie said. “So we want to celebrate her and her accomplishments here and also look forward to the next chapter, which is what we hope will be four great years at Randolph-Macon.”

“I chose Randolph-Macon because of the academics as well as being able to further my athletic career and it’s also really close to home,” Naomi said. “I’ve always grown up in a small private school so it still has that small school feel. It’s not too overwhelming.

“They have a great coaching staff up there. I’ve met all of the girls, they are all really great and I am just really excited.”