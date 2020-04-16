NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez using Mario Kart to stay in touch with fans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Daniel Suarez isn’t able to race on real tracks during the COVID-19 outbreak, but he’s putting in plenty of miles on digital ones.

In addition to racing in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational, which will be held on the digital Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Suarez is holding online Mario Kart tournaments, which have been a big hit with fans.

“It’s great. I think it’s a lot of fun,” Suarez said. “A friend of mine invited to play and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make a tournament. I’ll send you the code and we’ll play together.’ And I was like, what if I send this code on social media and I have a lot of fans join me?

“You can have an unlimited amount of cars, but there are 12 cars in each race in the same tournament. So at the end, you get to see the full championships.”

Suarez says he’s received messages of appreciation from fans, who are excited to have something to do during their own social distancing.

Suarez has fond memories of racing in Richmond. He made his Nationwide (now Xfinity) Series debut here in 2014.

“That was a lot of fun. It was definitely a good night,” Suarez said. “Richmond is going to always be a special place to me just for that reason. It was the very first time I’d jumped into a big car in a national series. It was a good moment.”