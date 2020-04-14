NASCAR driver Erik Jones preparing for Richmond iRacing event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – His fifth Cup Series season is on hold, but Erik Jones is busy preparing for Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational, which will be held on the digital Richmond Raceway.

It will be the fourth iRacing event of the year for Jones, who won the season-opening Busch Clash on the track.

“The tracks are very close,” Jones said of the digital experience versus the real one. “The cars are very similar, too. The only thing that you can’t really simulate, and I don’t know if you ever will, is that true feeling of being in the seat. You feel 100 percent of what the car is doing and that’s how most of us really drive, is off that feel of the race car.”

Sunday would have been the regular spring race at Richmond Raceway. It’s a track that Jones enjoys

“It’s a tough track,” Jones said. “It took some time to get the hang of it and then I felt comfortable in the Xfinity Series. I’ve always felt pretty comfortable in the Cup Series there. JGR’s (Joe Gibbs Racing) had good cars there. They’ve always been pretty successful there over the last 10 or 12 years.

“I wish we were going there this weekend. I like the area and I like the track a lot.”