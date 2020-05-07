NASCAR pioneer Angela Ruch ready to put racing career back in gear

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Juggling two small children and a reality show is tough enough.

But Angela Ruch does it while also competing full-time on the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, which will resume at Charlotte on May 26 after hitting the brakes due to COVID-19.

A woman has never won a NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series, or Truck Series race.

Ruch, the only mother competing in NASCAR and one of just three active women, hopes to be the one to change that.

“Yeah, I definitely think the time has come for females to definitely do it and I hope it’s me, of course,” Ruch said. “But now more than ever, I think it’s time to prove ourselves to everyone out there, that we do deserve to be there. We do need a W so hopefully it’s this year for sure.”