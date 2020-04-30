NASCAR returning with races at Darlington, Charlotte

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – NASCAR will be the first major sports organization to return to action after COVID-19, announcing a schedule of races without fans at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in a press release. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns with races on Sunday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 20 at Darlington and Sunday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 27 at Charlotte.

The Xfinity Series will run single races at Darlington on Tuesday, May 19 and Charlotte on Monday, May 25 and the Gander Trucks series will compete at Charlotte on Tuesday, May 26.

Richmond Raceway said in a statement: “Further schedule adjustments for the 2020 NASCAR season, including Richmond Raceway, will be announced in the future.”

Richmond’s spring race weekend, scheduled for April 17-19, was postponed by the pandemic.