NASCAR says a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega

(WRIC) — NASCAR says a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega.
“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how serious we take this heinous act,” said NASCAR in a statement. “There is no place for racism in NASCAR.”
Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.
On Twitter, Bubba Wallace said “the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”
NASCAR has launched an immediate investigation.