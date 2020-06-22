NASCAR says a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, wears a “I Can’t Breathe – Black Lives Matter” t-shirt under his firesuit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — NASCAR says a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how serious we take this heinous act,” said NASCAR in a statement. “There is no place for racism in NASCAR.”

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.

On Twitter, Bubba Wallace said “the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

NASCAR has launched an immediate investigation.