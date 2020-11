RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After waiting 15 years to see the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series return to Richmond Raceway this fall, local race fans will have a much faster turnaround.

NASCAR announced its 2021 schedule for the circuit today, and it includes an April 17 date at Richmond Raceway.

The Saturday race will serve as a prelude to Sunday’s Cup Series event as the Raceway celebrates its 75th anniversary next year.

Grant Enfinger won the race this fall.