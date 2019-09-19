Race weekend begins with NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs kickoff event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR takes over Richmond Raceway this weekend and the first race is Friday night for the Xfinity Series playoffs.

“This first round is all about minimizing mistakes,” said driver Tyler Reddick. “The name of the game is just going to be run the laps, earn stage points and just don’t wreck out and just be smart.”

“With Richmond being the kickoff for our playoffs, it’s such a great facility,” said driver Justin Allgaier. “Such a great fan base.

Richmond is race number one of seven for the playoffs that ends November 16 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

All 12 drivers were at Brown’s Island to meet with fans and sign autographs before driving through downtown streets.

Friday’s Go Bowling 250 is at 7:30 pm.