RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The CW will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series — the second tier of NASCAR racing — from the 2025 season to the 2031 season.

According to a release from NASCAR, the CW will broadcast 33 races per year, as well as qualifying events each weekend with additional content on the network’s digital platforms.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series primarily features NASCAR’s younger and up-and-coming drivers and draws around a million views per race via cable and broadcast television.