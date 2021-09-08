Homecoming arrives for VCU alum, Virginia native Sam Hunt at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia native and VCU alum Sam Hunt will be right at home during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Hunt will make his debut as an owner at his home track, watching John Hunter Nemechek compete for Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 car.

“Richmond was the first place I ever saw NASCAR,” Hunt said. “It’s where I fell in love with the sport, so to be bringing a team back at this level is just something really special and surreal.”

To win in front of the home crowd would be even better.

“We’re definitely putting a lot of pressure on ourselves, but at the same time, I really want to make sure I soak it in and take the time to enjoy coming back to this venue,” Hunt said.