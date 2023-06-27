MUSKOGEE, Okla. (WRIC) — NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and nephew are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Monday night.

According to the Muskogee Police Department, Jack and Terry Janway — the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway — were found dead in their home in Muskogee, Oklahoma just after 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26, along with 11-year-old Dalton Janway, Johnson’s nephew.

Police told 8News that officers responded to the home after Terry called 911 and that Dalton lived with Jack and Terry, who were his grandparents.

On Tuesday, Legacy Motor Club, the team Johnson drives for, announced that he had withdrawn from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.