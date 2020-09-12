Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond

CORRECTS DATE TO SEPT. 12-Winner of last night’s Xfinity race Justin Allgaier (7) gets in his car prior to the start of a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Justin Allgaier has completed a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway. He saw a more than 9-second lead evaporate when a late caution flag flew, but he pulled away again on a restart with 13 laps to go.

Allgaier lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart. But he had no such issues starting on the inside last with teammate Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front entering Turn One and pulled away in a dominant performance. The victory was his third of the season.

