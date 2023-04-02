HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, Richmond Raceway saw a rainy but enthusiastic start to racing season. NASCAR enthusiasts came out to the track in droves on Sunday, April 2, including none other than Governor Glenn Younkgin.

“Nothing’s better than race day in Richmond, except for race weekend in Richmond,” Youngkin shared with 8News. “We get to do it twice, and I come both times because I love it.”

The green flag dropped just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The qualifying race for the Toyota Owners 400 was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 1 but was rained out, so the starting lineup was set by the rule book.

Driver Alex Bowman (48) leads the start followed by Kyle Busch (8) William Byron (24) and Ross Chastain during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Alex Bowman started on the pole, while Chesterfield native and winner of last year’s race, Denny Hamlin, started in eleventh place.

Racers completed 400 laps — for a total of 300 miles — to win the title. Ultimately, Kyle Larson was able to cinch first place in Sunday’s race. According to NASCAR, it is Larson’s first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2023 season.

Hamlin placed twentieth, while starter Bowman placed eighth.

Kyle Larson (5) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Larson is no stranger to the Raceway, and was excited to add another successful race to his history at the track.

“It felt good to get another win here,” Larson said.

Larson is heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee next week for the Food City Dirt Race, but this weekend he plans to enjoy his victory.

“I’m hoping to celebrate with my team,” Larson shared with 8News. “A couple of them turn 30 today so I’m sure they’re going to want to hang out.”

With another racing day on the books, Raceway president Lorin Waran and her staff are excited to welcome fans back to the track.

“When we have people come together from different communities and different countries and enjoy making memories with each other, that’s what it’s all about,” Waran said. “We are so excited to have people come on out and enjoy the midway and of course enjoy great racing.”

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway July 29 and 30. Get your tickets now www.richmondraceway.com.